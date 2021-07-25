Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce sales of $251.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.28 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $218.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

