Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 758.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 525,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.