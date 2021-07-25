Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.93 Million

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post sales of $436.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the highest is $441.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 1,197,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,514. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

