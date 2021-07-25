Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.76 Million

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $418.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.78 million and the highest is $425.80 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 532,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,919. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.