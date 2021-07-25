Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 94,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,706. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

