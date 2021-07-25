Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

