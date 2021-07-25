Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.62 Million

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $95.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $97.73 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $401.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $415.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.81 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $460.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

