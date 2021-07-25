Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.31 million and the lowest is $24.09 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $13.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSSE traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

