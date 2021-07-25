Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 381,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

