Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

