Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Shares of HYZN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

