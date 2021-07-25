Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 861,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $482.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

