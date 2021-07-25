Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,505,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

