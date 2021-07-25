Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPXSF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $122.70 and a twelve month high of $180.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

