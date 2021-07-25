Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VVV. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

