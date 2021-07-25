Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

