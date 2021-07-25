Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

