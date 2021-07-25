Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

