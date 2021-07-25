Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OLK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $10,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $22,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $19,239,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

