Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

