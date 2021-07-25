Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Strong-Buy

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

