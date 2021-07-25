Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

NYSE ZEN opened at $146.90 on Friday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.