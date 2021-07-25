Zilla (ZLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,642.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $232,286.25 and approximately $2,642.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00811743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

