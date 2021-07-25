Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $855.10 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $855.10 million and $151.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00271697 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.74 or 0.00852854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,818,050,879 coins and its circulating supply is 11,526,583,726 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.