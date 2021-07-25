Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

