ZINC Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $36,006.27 and approximately $267.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

