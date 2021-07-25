ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Financial Review

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,873.60% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Oatly Group has a consensus price target of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 986.24 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 25.94 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

