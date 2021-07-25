Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.31

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.31 and last traded at $201.96, with a volume of 7938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.54.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

