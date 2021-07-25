Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,372,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $359.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.