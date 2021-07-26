-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,812. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

