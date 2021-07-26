-$0.05 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.67 on Monday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

