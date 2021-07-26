-$0.05 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

Several analysts have commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 million, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

