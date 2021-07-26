-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

LPCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,952. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

