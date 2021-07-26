$0.10 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.
UWMC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 67,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,103. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.
In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.