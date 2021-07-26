$0.10 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

UWMC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 67,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,103. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

