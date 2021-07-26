$0.12 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Insulet reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $276.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

