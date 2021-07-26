-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.52). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

