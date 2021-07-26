-$0.17 EPS Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.29). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 886,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.