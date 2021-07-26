-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.24. Aterian has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

