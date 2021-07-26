$0.36 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

