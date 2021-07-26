$0.48 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock remained flat at $$34.25 during midday trading on Monday. 3,406,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

