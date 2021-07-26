$0.50 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USAK opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

