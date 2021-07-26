-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $15,856,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,178,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLTO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.