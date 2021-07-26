-$0.58 EPS Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,083. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

