-$0.63 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $163.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.99.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

