$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. 5,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,346. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

