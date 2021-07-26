$0.78 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,691,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.