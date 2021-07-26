0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $69.17 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, 0x has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $571.22 million and approximately $69.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00814928 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

