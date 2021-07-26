$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

