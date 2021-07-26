$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,183. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

