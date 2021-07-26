$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

